Road accident claims two live at Petbasheerbad in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident two were killed involving a DCM and a car. The mishap took place at Petbasheerabad on Saturday night.



the police informed that a car coming from Kompally and going towards Medchal rammed into a stationery DCM. Two youngsters who were in the car died on the spot. The accident happened around 3 a.m.

The police rushed to the spot and shifted the dead bodies to government hospital for post-mortem. A case has been registered and an investigation underway.