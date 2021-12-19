Robotics & AI will transform many sectors: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said that robotics and the artificial intelligence will bring in transformational changes in many sectors like defence and healthcare etc.,

She stated that innovations in robotics have an immense potential to benefit our country and it is high time that we strive to be leaders in the emerging fields like Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, and Machine Learning. The Governor was delivering the inaugural address at the Robothon-2021, Inter-College Robotics Competitions, organized at the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME), here.

"Robotic technology holds great promise for forcing military decisions, minimizing human intervention and thereby casualties. It will enhance the overall combat potential of forces, and in the process dramatically changing the battle space in both conventional as well as special operations," she added.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that it was imperative that the Indian Army kept pace with the changing nature of warfare in the 21st century, driven by rapid advances in technology on many fronts. The Governor emphasized that innovations and new technologies will help our country realise the Atma Nirbhar Bharat goal and called upon the 'young, innovative, and ignited minds' to take the lead in this direction with passion.

Impressed by the innovative robotic models displayed at the Robothon-2021, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan appreciated the efforts of the MCEME and other military institutions in promoting the all-round innovation among the students and for training them as the future technocrats.

Lieutenant General TSA Narayanan, AVSM, Colonel Commandant of Corps of Electronics & Mechanical Engineering and Commandant MCEME, Rajinder Singh Bhatia, President and CEO Defence, Bharat Forge Ltd, and other senior military officials, and faculty members were present.