Rozgar Mela a favourite programme of PM Modi: Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed serious concerns about the worsening unemployment issue in Telangana. He highlighted that despite financial difficulties, many young people are spending years in coaching institutes to secure jobs. Sanjay shared his observations of individuals in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, preparing for employment while struggling to afford even one meal a day due to financial constraints.

On Monday, the Union Minister personally handed out appointment letters to several candidates at the "Rozgar Mela," which took place in the auditorium of the National Industrial Academy (NISA) in Hakimpet, Hyderabad. He praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to create opportunities for the youth in the country, pointing out that the government has been regularly filling vacant positions in central departments.

He reminded attendees of Prime Minister Modi's commitment to providing 10 lakh jobs, noting that 9.25 lakh appointment letters have already been distributed under the "Rozgar Mela" initiative. Sanjay Kumar served as the chief guest at the "Rozgar Mela" event, which was also attended by NISA director Sunil Emmanuel, deputy director Srinivas Babu, senior police officials, and over 300 job candidates received their appointment letters.

“Under Modi’s leadership, India is making strides in economic progress. The country has risen from the 11th position to the 5th in economic development and aims to achieve the 3rd position within the next three years. By 2047, as India celebrates 100 years of independence, Modi envisions that India will surpass the US and China to become the number one nation in the world,” said Bandi Sanjay, urging everyone to contribute to this vision.