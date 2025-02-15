RPF recovers stolen property worth Rs 71.26L, rescues 91 children

Hyderabad: Under operation ‘Yatri Suraksha’, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered stolen property worth Rs 71.26 lakh.

According to RPF officials, they arrested 34 offenders and recovered stolen property worth Rs 71.26 lakh with a registration of 30 cases. Apart from this, RPF has launched several operations and recorded noteworthy performance during January.

Under operation ‘Amanat’, RPF personnel provided help in securing passengers’ belongings, retrieved 264 belongings of passengers valued Rs.60.80 lakh and handed them over to rightful owners. Similarly under, operation ‘Nanhe Farishte’, RPF undertook the noble cause of identifying and rescuing children in need of care and protection who are lost or separated from their family due to various reasons. 91 children (70 boys and 21 girls) have been rescued and handed over to CWCs (Child Welfare Committee).