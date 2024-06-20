RPF seizes 60 kg ganja worth Rs 15 lakh

Hyderabad: The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Secunderabad division, on Wednesday seized 60 kg of ganja worth Rs 15 lakh and also arrested the accused.

According to an RPF official, the Secunderabad Railway police and the RPF organised a surprise check against drug peddlers on platforms and trains at Secunderabad railway station. They apprehended a male suspect who was transporting dry ganja from Gajapati, Odisha, to Delhi via Secunderabad. The accused was transporting the dry ganja to Delhi to sell it to needy people at a higher price.

On June 18, the accused, Dilip Kumar Nayak, took 60 kg of dry ganja in six bags from Tapon in the Gajapati forest area. Further A-1 Tapon brought the ganja bags to Ichapuram railway station. From there, transported the ganja bags in the general coach of train no 17015 Visakha Express up to Secunderabad to hand them over to another accused, Bijay, for further transport to Delhi. On Wednesday morning, during a surprise check on platform no 2 of Secunderabad railway station, the police apprehended the accused in possession of one trolley suitcase and five backpack bags containing 60 kg of dry ganja worth Rs 15 lakh, said a senior RPF official.