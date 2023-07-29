Live
- Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
- WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
- Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
- Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
- Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
- Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
- Bank Holidays in August 2023: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt asks varsities to help Manipur students
- Will women power promote ‘The Marvels’?
- CM inaugurates SAIMUN 2023 at SAI International School
Just In
Elevated flamboyance and modern luxury
WhatsApp adds faster way to send short videos in chats
Now, Indian cos can go for direct overseas listing
Gay Model Breaks Norms, Slips Into Lehenga For Falguni & Shane Peacock At India Couture Week 2023
Godavari river at 54.60 feet at Bhadrachalam at 11 am
Bandi Sanjay appointed as national general secretary of the BJP
RPO advises applicants to complete ‘DigiLocker’ process
Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad on Friday advised the applicants during online submission of applications to complete the ‘DigiLocker’...
Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad on Friday advised the applicants during online submission of applications to complete the ‘DigiLocker’ process of uploading the required supporting documents to minimise the overall processing time and seamless verification of documents at PSKs/POPSKs.
According to the officials of the Regional Passport Office, the applicants would not require to carry the original documents at the PSKs/POPSKs provided the same is uploaded through DigiLocker and also has further enhanced the acceptance of Aadhaar documents through DigiLocker during online submission of application in the portal. Applicants were advised to complete the DigiLocker upload document process in the portal, in case an Aadhaar is submitted as one of the documents for proof of address/date of birth, said senior officer.