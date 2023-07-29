  • Menu
RPO advises applicants to complete ‘DigiLocker’ process

Hyderabad: Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad on Friday advised the applicants during online submission of applications to complete the ‘DigiLocker’ process of uploading the required supporting documents to minimise the overall processing time and seamless verification of documents at PSKs/POPSKs.

According to the officials of the Regional Passport Office, the applicants would not require to carry the original documents at the PSKs/POPSKs provided the same is uploaded through DigiLocker and also has further enhanced the acceptance of Aadhaar documents through DigiLocker during online submission of application in the portal. Applicants were advised to complete the DigiLocker upload document process in the portal, in case an Aadhaar is submitted as one of the documents for proof of address/date of birth, said senior officer.

