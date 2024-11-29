RR dist registers 91.6% survey completion rate

Rangareddy: With one more week left to conclude the comprehensive door-to-door household survey that began from November 9 in the State, the Rangareddy district saw a total 91.6 per cent task completed as on Thursday.

As per the data secured from the authorities, 5,53,664 households have been covered so far as against the total number of 6,04,421 households spread in 21 mandals and 16 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the districts.

While the enumeration process in 21 out of 27 mandals and 16 municipalities of the Rangareddy is look after by the District Planning Department, other areas of the district adjoining to the city such as Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Hayathnagar and Saroornagar are being covered by the GHMC.

The Socio, Economic, Education, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (SEEEPCS) aimed at collecting household data regarding socio, economic, education, employment, political and caste status of the families across communities in the State will continue till December 8.

The sub-total of the survey covered in rural areas has reached 99.3 per cent so far with 2,68,704 out of a total 2,70,618 households have been enumerated. In ULBs, the enumeration process is moving in quite a slow pace as so far 2,84,960 out of a total 3,33,803 households that translates into a sub-total of 85.4 per cent has been covered. This together comes to a total 91.6 per cent as on November 28, according to the official data.

As per the official statistics, 11 out of 21 mandals crossed the mark of 100 per cent as on November 28. Shamshabad tops the list with 103.6 per cent task completed followed by Jillel Chowdergudem (103.2 per cent), Yacharam (102.8 per cent), Keshampet (102.1 per cent), Moinabad (102.1 per cent), Manchal (101.8 per cent), Chevella (101.6 per cent), Farooqnagar (101.6 per cent), Ibrahimpatnam (100.4 per cent), Shankarpalli (100.2 per cent) and Maheshwaram (100.0 per cent).

Similarly, Ibrahimpatnam municipality takes the lead among the ULBs wherein 85.4 per cent survey work has been completed by November 28 followed by Amangal, Thukkuguda, Shadnagar, Pedda Amberpet, Shamshabad, Jalpally, Adibatla, Turkaymjal, Badangpet, Kothur, BandlagudaJagir, Narsingi, Meerpet, Manikonda and Shankarpelle.

However, with merely a week left to conclude the survey, reports claiming that a significant number of people are not yet covered under the enumeration drive are emerging from different areas of Rangareddy district.

“I found a sticker stuck to my house door over a week ago but no one from the local GHMC showed-up thereafter for enumeration. Many of the households in the surrounding too were found deliberately ignored by the enumeration team during the survey a reason better known to officials concerned,” rued M Asif, a software engineer from Shastripuram Colony under Rajendranagar.

In most of the cases it is found that the enumeration was completed with one or two questions. However, the enumeration teams allegedly found many of the people deliberately avoiding a straight dupe regarding their social and economic status. “Despite having an owner of a number of assets, accessories and automobiles, it is found that most of the people decline to accept having the same during the survey,” said an enumerator on the condition of anonymity.