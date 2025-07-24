Rs 2 crore phone haul: Cyberabad police’s success story

Hyderabad: In a significant breakthrough, the Cyberabad Central Crime Station (CCS) has successfully recovered 827 stolen and lost mobile phones within a 45-day period, collectively valued at an estimated Rs 2 crore. This achievement marks the eighth phase of recovery operations, with the phones returned to their rightful owners today, Wednesday, at the Cyberabad Commissionerate, largely facilitated by the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal.

DCP Crimes A Muthyam Reddy confirmed the scale of the recovery, stating: “In the last 45 days alone, we recovered 827 mobile phones.” He provided a zone-wise breakdown: Madhapur CCS – 180, Balanagar CCS – 174, Medchal CCS – 176, Rajendranagar CCS – 153, and Shamshabad CCS – 144.

The DCP underscored the critical importance of promptly reporting lost or stolen mobile phones, either at the nearest police station or directly via the CEIR portal. He highlighted that mobile phones often contain sensitive personal data and hold considerable sentimental value, making timely recovery paramount. The CEIR portal, he noted, plays a vital role in preventing misuse and expediting recoveries.

To date, Cyberabad Police have conducted eight phases of mobile phone recovery and distribution, resulting in a total of 6,233 lost or stolen mobile phones being recovered and successfully returned to their owners.

DCP Muthyam Reddy urged citizens to fully utilise the CEIR portal, which is accessible nationwide across all states and union territories. He also cautioned the public to remain vigilant against cyber frauds and to avoid clicking on suspicious or unknown links. For cybercrime-related issues, he recommended contacting the national cybercrime helpline on 1930 or filing a complaint online at cybercrime.gov.in.

One grateful recipient shared their experience: “I lost my phone while visiting my relative’s house. It was a wedding gift from my son, so it had great emotional value. I lodged a complaint at the Balanagar Police Station. One month later, the police recovered my phone, and I received it at the CP office today. I sincerely thank the Cyberabad Police.” Another individual, an IT employee from Gachibowli, recounted: “I work as an IT employee in Gachibowli and lost my phone at a vegetable market. I reported it to the police, and shortly after, I was informed that my phone had been found and would be returned. I truly appreciate the quick and efficient response of the Cyberabad Police.”

The DCP commended the exceptional efforts of officers from the CCS, IT Cell, Social Media, and other departments for their outstanding work in recovering the mobile phones.