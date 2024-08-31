Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project

Hyderabad: Narsingh Cloth Emporium donated Rs 25 lakh for the upcoming cultural and heritage infrastructure project conceived by the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad (HKM-H) on Friday.

According to officials, the magnificent tower of the upcoming skyscraper temple and cultural centre will stand at a height of 430 ft (130 meters) and harmoniously combine elements of both Indian temple architecture and modern construction designs.

Poised to become the cultural landmark of Telangana, the iconic monument will be constructed along with Radha Krishna and Srinivasa Govinda temples on a six-acre campus at a Goshpada Kshetra (land sanctified by cows). The project will draw architectural elements from the Kakatiya, Chalukya, Dravidian, and other ancient styles and is bound to attract lakhs of people from India and abroad with its unique and attractive features.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president, Hare Krishna Movement-Hyderabad, acknowledged the vital role of such contributions in advancing cultural endeavours, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility. He highlighted the need to nurture and preserve India's rich spiritual heritage through collaborative efforts.