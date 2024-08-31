  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project

Rs 25 lakh donated for Hare Krishna project
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Narsingh Cloth Emporium donated Rs 25 lakh for the upcoming cultural and heritage infrastructure project conceived by the Hare Krishna...

Hyderabad: Narsingh Cloth Emporium donated Rs 25 lakh for the upcoming cultural and heritage infrastructure project conceived by the Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad (HKM-H) on Friday.

According to officials, the magnificent tower of the upcoming skyscraper temple and cultural centre will stand at a height of 430 ft (130 meters) and harmoniously combine elements of both Indian temple architecture and modern construction designs.

Poised to become the cultural landmark of Telangana, the iconic monument will be constructed along with Radha Krishna and Srinivasa Govinda temples on a six-acre campus at a Goshpada Kshetra (land sanctified by cows). The project will draw architectural elements from the Kakatiya, Chalukya, Dravidian, and other ancient styles and is bound to attract lakhs of people from India and abroad with its unique and attractive features.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, president, Hare Krishna Movement-Hyderabad, acknowledged the vital role of such contributions in advancing cultural endeavours, emphasising the importance of collective responsibility. He highlighted the need to nurture and preserve India's rich spiritual heritage through collaborative efforts.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X