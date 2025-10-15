Rs 88.45 lakh cash; 255 litres of liquor seized ahead of Jubilee Hills by-poll

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-poll, police have ramped up security measures and conducted extensive inspections across the constituency. The teams of enforcement departments so far seized Rs 88.45 lakh in unaccounted cash and 255.56 litres of liquor during the ongoing election surveillance operations.

The Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO) and GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan directed election officials to carry out checks across the city following the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) of elections.

As per the DEO, since October 7, cash of Rs 88,45,200, 255.56 litres of liquor, less than a kilogram of narcotics, and Rs 72,740 worth of goods and freebies were seized. A total of 48 cases were registered, and 29 First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed for the violation of the MCC.

R V Karnan said that a dedicated MCC Control Room has been established to coordinate with the Returning Officer (RO), Flying Squads (FSTs), Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), Police, Excise, and other concerned departments for effective monitoring.

Moreover, the cVigil Application Control Room has been established at the Vigilance Wing, Head Office, GHMC. All grievances received through the cVigil Application are promptly verified and assigned to the nearest FSTs within 5 minutes. The FSTs reach the location within the next 15 minutes and take necessary action within 30 minutes.

Additionally, a dedicated Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) Control Room has been established to monitor and record all major Telugu news channels on a 24/7 basis. The DEO said a total of 45 FSTs and 45 SSTs have been constituted with 15 each deployed in the field at any given time. R V Karnan confirmed that PTZ cameras have been installed in each FSTs vehicle, and all FSTs and SST vehicles are integrated with GPS tracking systems for continuous supervision and real-time monitoring from the MCC Control Room at the GHMC Head Office.