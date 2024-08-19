Live
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th August 2024
- World Bank team to visit Amaravati from today
- BJP predicts defeat for TMC in Bengal
- Suspicions over fire in TTD Admin building
- Can Intermediate be studied in a ‘regular part-time’ mode?
- US Fed decision to set the tone for markets
- Six arrested in Hosur murder case
- Jawaharnagar dwellers thumb their nose at dump yard delay
- India’s ascent to global leadership: A vision for 2047 and beyond
- Minister Durgesh visits Polavaram office in wake of burning of files
Just In
RS bypolls further delay decision on PCC chief, cabinet expansion
The proposal for the expansion of state Cabinet, appointing of a new PCC chief and selection of candidates for the nominated posts has been put on hold by AICC for the present in view of the Rajya Sabha bypolls
Hyderabad: The proposal for the expansion of state Cabinet, appointing of a new PCC chief and selection of candidates for the nominated posts has been put on hold by AICC for the present in view of the Rajya Sabha bypolls. In fact, it was expected that the party high command would announce the name of the new PCC chief and give green signal for the Cabinet expansion when Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy went to Delhi on August 16.
But the party leadership, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary K C Venugopal, asked the state leaders to wait for some more time as the party top leadership is busy with the bypolls. Meanwhile, the main contenders for the key post of PCC president, including MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud, PCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yashki Goud, MP Balram Naik and former MP M Anjan Kumar Yadav, are continuing with their lobbying with the high command.
While Yadav represents BC communities, Balram Naik who is from the Tribal community and also former Union minister claims to be the most experienced leader.
Some leaders like state Mahila Congress president G Sunitha Rao have been making emotional appeal publicly for key positions in Corporations.
Highlighting the number of cases booked against her for holding demonstrations she urged the high command to give priority to real flagbearers than those who are lateral entries.