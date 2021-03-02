RTI queries on lake's plight go unheard

Bolarum: Their RTI queries regarding an important lake unanswered for over four months,green activists are much aghast at the apathy of officials to the deteriorating conditions of Macha Bolarum lake.



Macha Bolarum lake which was known for its sprawling and scenic beauty has now turned into a garbage dumpyard and locals have time and again complained to authorities about sewage being let out into the water body.

Vexed with apathy of the GHMC officials, the residents of Macha Bolarumare gearing up for protests on the issue. Some social activists filed a Right to Information Act (RTI) query, seeking information about the lake area and other details.

It is learnt that the extent of lake is approximately 15 acres. The locals allege that the lake boundaries are not fenced, and the area is facing threats of encroachment. "I have filed an RTI regarding the present status of the Macha Bolarum lake and on the action taken by GHMC officials to protect the lake. I asked what survey was undertaken by the GHMC regarding the area extent of the Macha Bolarum lake on November 23. But four months on, there is no response," deplored AmruthChintala, social activist.

Rohith Vakrala, a resident of Macha Bolarum and social activist, said, "About a decade back, we were experiencing pleasant atmosphere around the lake. But due to foul smell emanating from the lake, even the motorists are avoiding the nearby roads. We want government officials to take up necessary steps to preserve this water body which is located mid of the residential areas."

"The garbage dumped into the lake has turned out as an eyesore to the locals. The garbage is being discharged into the water body through nalas and through manual dumping. GHMC officials are only giving false promises that they would clean the lake. Also till now no permanent solution is arrived at to stop sewage flow into the lake or divert it. The lake is increasingly being polluted and it is causing problems as well as heart-burn to the nearby residents," said J Mahesh.

"It would be better if they install sewage treatment plant (STP) at the lake or construct a stormwater drain and it would be a great relief to the residents. Despite several appeals and petitions sent to the authorities concerned, they have done nothing to save the lake," said V Ramesh, a resident of Alwal.

GHMC officials declined to comment on the allegations.