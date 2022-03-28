Run for girl child empowerment held at Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The sixth edition of "Run for Girl Child" 2022 was organised in city on Sunday by Seva Bharathi, Telangana, to promote awareness about the programme "Kishori Vikas" with a cause to empower the girl child. The run is a flagship event for the Kishori Vikas programme. It was flagged off at the Gachibowli Stadium by notable industry personalities and corporate heads from MNCs.

The run was categorised in three distances --- 5km, 10km and 21km. The edition saw 7,000 participants---individuals, corporates, families and students. The 5 km run started from Gachibowli Stadium and ended at Hyderabad Central University, while the 10 km and 21km passed through the Central University and back to stadium. Around 500 'Kishori Vikas' beneficiaries participated in the event and demonstrated various cultural and self-defence skills.

"At present, 250 'Kishori Vikas' centres are active across the slums of Hyderabad with 5,348 beneficiaries. Through this run, the aim is to increase this to 400 'Kishori' centres and 10,000 beneficiaries. The centers empower girls residing in slums and low income areas by helping them in education, health and skill development," said Seva Bharathi general secretary Harish Choleti. Chetan, director, Freedom Oil, and Rahul Bhatia, Global Data MD, Srikanth Kodali of Kapston awarded the winners.

Corporates like Freedom Oil, Global Data, Avineon, GGK Tech, Electronic Arts, MDC, Capgemini, Manjeera Constructions, GEP, Genpact and many IT companies participated. Besides, EZE Software, MAHA Cements, Quantium, West Pharma, HARSCO, GATI, iTelligence, Zen Technologies, Landmark Hospitals and others provided partnership and support. The media partner was Ample Reach.