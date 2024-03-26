RWAs plan to come out with local parliament citizens’ manifesto soon

Hyderabad: With the Lok Sabha election fast approaching, the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Greater Hyderabad have planned to draft a local parliament citizen's manifesto that will address various pending issues such as RUB or ROB, rail lines, and more. Subsequently, they intend to submit the prepared citizen's manifesto to the State presidents of each political party, urging them to incorporate its items into their local Parliament manifestos.

According to members of the United Federation of Resident Welfare Associations (U-FERWAS), currently, the RWAs in the respective Parliamentary constituencies are engaged in discussions on issues that concern the residents the most. Additionally, they have planned to gather information through a social media citizen campaign. Subsequently, all pertinent issues will be drafted into the local Parliament citizen's manifesto and then presented to different parties and individual candidates. Alongside drafting the manifesto, RWAs in the city have started a door-to-door awareness campaign. They have implemented various activities, including installing informative posters in residential colonies and organising stage plays to emphasise the importance of voting.

B T Srinivasan, General Secretary, U-FERWAS, stated, “Once again, we RWAs have planned to prepare a local Parliament citizen's manifesto, similar to what we did for the last Assembly election. Through this initiative, many pending works in several localities were addressed. For the upcoming Lok Sabha election, we intend to use the same method. Currently, we are shortlisting the issues, after which we plan to submit the prepared citizen's manifesto to the State presidents of each political party to include the citizen's manifesto items in their local Parliament manifesto, and we will meet with the aspirants to discuss these issues.” Syed Khaled Shah, a member of U-FERWAS and convener of the Secunderabad zone, said, “The idea of preparing a manifesto and presenting it to the respective candidates has proven effective. In the previous Assembly election, we achieved fruitful results, with many of our pending works, especially sanitation issues, being resolved. We are hopeful that a local Parliament manifesto will also be effective. Additionally, following the last Assembly election, where we noticed a significant number of missing votes from the voter list, we have launched a campaign to assist locals in registering for the electoral roll.”