Sabitha Indra Reddy highlights development initiatives

RANGAREDDY: The Education Minister, Sabitha Indra Reddy, graced the meeting of BRS party workers from the Maheswaram constituency held at SYR Garden in Mirpet Corporation. She was the chief guest and underscored the importance of collective efforts in advancing the region’s development.

She expressed optimism about the Palamuru Rangareddy project, emphasising that it would contribute significantly to the region’s environmental well-being. She encouraged active participation and support for the commencement of the Palamuru project on the 16th, highlighting the initiative’s alignment with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision to ensure water accessibility for every acre of land.

The Minister acknowledged the progress of Palamuru district in recent years, highlighting its transformation into a role model of development in various sectors.

She expressed confidence that the Palamuru Rangareddy project would be completed as planned, ultimately providing Krishna water to South Telangana. Four constituencies Chevella, Shadnagar, Maheshwaram, and Ibrahim Patnam, are poised to benefit from this project.

She urged the communities to come together to symbolically bring Krishna River water to wash the feet of their village deities. She encouraged vibrant celebrations across villages, organising rallies and festivals with the holy water to mark the occasion.

She emphasised the government’s commitment to providing equal access to its schemes for all eligible beneficiaries. She cited initiatives such as Raitu Bandhu, Raitu Bhima, pensions, Kalyan Lakshmi, Shadi Mubarak, 24-hour free electricity for farmers, and loan waiver programme that are accessible to all without any bias towards party or category.

The Minister concluded by calling for unity among party workers, urging them to counter baseless criticisms and misinformation, particularly on social media platforms. She encouraged everyone to work diligently for the betterment of the region and its people, pledging to continue working responsibly for the constituency’s development over the coming years.