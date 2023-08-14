Sabitha Indra Reddy marks commencement of Mudiraj project

Rangareddy: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy unveiled Mudiraj building project in Raviryala area in Tukkuguda municipality. The foundation stone for the upcoming building, which is set to receive, funding of 20 lakh rupees, was laid in the presence of various leaders, including youth leader Karthik Reddy, local public representatives, and elders from Mudiraj community.

The inauguration ceremony took place near Raviryala Pragathi Company, close to the ORR. Sabitha Indra Reddy highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting various castes and manual professions, echoing Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s stance on this matter.

KCR’s vision of constructing self-respecting buildings for each caste across the State is being realised through such initiatives. In alignment with this approach, the construction of self-respecting buildings for different caste associations is taking place on a significant scale, with the Mudiraj community being the focus of this current endeavour. The new building, strategically positioned near the ORR, is a testament to the government’s dedication to the Mudiraj community welfare.

She highlighted the comprehensive support being extended to the fishing community. A series of programmes aimed at their economic growth has been initiated, including the free distribution of fish in ponds, facilitation of marketing avenues, and provision of mobile vehicles to enhance their livelihood.

She emphasised that financial aid was being provided to families and applauded KCR’s leadership in increasing the support pension.

Furthermore, the minister shared promising updates about industrial development in the region. The Foxconn Company’s increased investments are expected to create employment opportunities for around one lakh individuals within nine months.

She also drew attention to KCR’s comprehensive proposal of 6600 crore rupees for the metro construction in the area, which is poised to bring about transformative changes in the region’s landscape.