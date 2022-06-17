Sadhguru: 'Telangana ku Harita Haram,' Green India Challenge role models

Hyderabad: Spiritual Guru Jaggi Vasudev (Sadhguru) has said the 'Telangana ku Harita Haram' and Green India Challenge were role models in the country. He asserted all other States should accept the challenge. Vasudev said he was on world tour and he is overwhelmed by seeing lush green cover while entering the State.

Vasudav launched Green India Challenge 5.0 at the Gollur forest area here on Thursday. He warned that indiscriminate use of chemicals will destroy the earth life and it will be a big threat to future generations. Sadhguru said there is no alternative to earth and soil. He hoped the conservation of earth and soil would be a gift to future generations. He praised TRS MP and Green India Challenge founder J Santosh Kumar for taking up a big task of plantation programme and being a role model for youth. He called for educating people on the importance of conservation of nature and the environment. "The goal of Green India Challenge and Save Oil are the same ie. protection of earth." Santosh Kumar said, with the inspiration of Telangana ku Haritha Haram, the brainchild of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he launched the Green India challenge four years back to spread awareness on the need for greenery across the country. On the lines of Yadadri model plantation, the Green India Challenge, with the support of the State Forest department, has taken up the task of improving green cover by grooming plants in Golluru where the forest cover depleted. In the first phase, fencing of 900 acres of forest area was completed. To revive the forest cover, 10, 000 big saplings have been planted at one go under the Green India Challenge 5.0. Sadhguru, his supporters, the Isha Foundation members, school students and locals participated in the plantation programme.