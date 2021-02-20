Sagar bypoll: BJP to field its own candidate

Hyderabad: The growing popularity and traction among people is bringing new problems for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana.

It can be recalled that initially the Telangana BJP has scouted for leaders with some popularity to field as its candidate for the Nagarjunasagar Assembly bypoll.

After much dilly-dallying, the Telangana BJP seem to have decided to go on its own in.

Speaking to The Hans India, a senior party leader said that there were talks initially to offer party ticket to a prominent leader from the Congress party. However, the party's internal feedback was reportedly against such proposals.

There were two reasons for it. Firstly, the party local cadre and leaders were not showing interest to work for joining from other parties and contesting on the BJP ticket. On some occasions, the party cadre was not enthusiastic and extended worked passively resulting in the party candidates winning chances nosedived.

Secondly, the party leadership feels the change in the reaction of voters.

"When the BJP fields its party candidate, the voters' reaction and the response was seen measured in line with the expectations of the party projections. But, the response and reaction shows a different pattern, when the party fields those who have joined from other parties," the party leaders feel.

This was found during the party's performance analysis in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections (GHMC) and on a few other occasions.