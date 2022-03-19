Sage's comments objectionable: CPM

Hyderabad: The CPM State unit on Friday condemned the comments made by sage Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swami against the popular tribal deities of Telangana Sammakka and Sarakka. It termed them 'objectionable'. The party demanded the controversial swami to immediately withdraw the comments and apologise to people.

In a statement here, party secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram said the Swami had made 'irresponsible' comments. He made it clear that the tribal deities were not only worshipped by tribals, but also by people.

Stating that although Chinna Jeeyar did not have any belief in the tribal deities, scores of people across the country worship them. He told Chinna Jeeyar that his religious teacher Ramanuja was being worshiped now as he showed equality during his time.

Reminding that both Sammakka and Sarakka had opposed imposition of taxes by the Kakatiya rulers, Veerabhadram said tribals worship the deities due to this reason. He said Chinna Jeeyar had talked in an 'insulting' manner about non-vegetarians in the past. He took strong exception to the statement of the sage on continuation of community-based trades and said such comments were uncalled for.