Saidanima Baoli gets a fresh lease of life

Hyderabad: TheAga Khan Trust for Culture, in collaboration with the Department of Heritage, Telangana, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has transformed Saidanima Baoli (step well), which was previously used as a dump yard, and given it a fresh lease of life.

The HMDA sanctioned Rs 13.30 lakh for the project along with Saidanima Tomb restoration works. The Baoli has not only been unused for years due to negligence, but the well has also dried up, and the west side wall has completely collapsed. As one of Hyderabad's important heritage structures, the Baoli has become a convenient dump for debris and garbage for those who live nearby. The step well is 55 feet deep and built over sheet rock with steps carved in rock to reach the bottom of the well. It also has a tri-arched façade at the lower level and well-defined water tanks and channels that were damaged.

Ratish Nanda, CEO, Aga Khan Trust for Culture, said, "We began the conservation works on the Baoli in September last year, and within the next four months, the work was completed. As the first step, 130 tons of debris and sludge accumulated in the deep bed of the well, which was manually cleared. Following this, the collapsed west wall was reconstructed by dozens of skilled craftsmen, and the step well was restored to its original depth of 55 feet. The conservation effort also helped in reconstructing the damaged water channels and water tanks on either side of the ramp projection of the step well.”

Explaining how this will help to recharge the groundwater level, a member of the trust said, “The restoration of the step well has helped to increase the groundwater table, which is beneficial in manifolds to the local environment. The resurrection of the step well from a dump yard to its original use as envisaged by its builders also instills a sense of pride and awareness towards heritage conservation and indigenous water management systems among the locals.”

Sharing the other conservation measures taken by the trust, Ratish Nanda said that the measures included reconstruction and underpinning masonry walls, strengthening the stone masonry joints with lime mortar, and adding protective plinth protection with granite slabs all around the structure.