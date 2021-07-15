Saifabad: Maoist Srikanth surrenders before DGP Mahender Reddy

Saifabad: CPI Maoist party member Ranjit alias Srikanth on Wednesday surrendered before DGP M Mahender Reddy here.

He said Ranjit had surrendered as he was not able to cope up with problems in the banned party. He announced that the government would give Rs.4 lakh as financial aid to the Maoist.

The DGP stated that Ranjit was son of Warangal-based Ramanna and Savitri, adding he had spent entire childhood amid Maoists. Reddy said Ramanna had worked as secretary of the Maoists' central committee.

"Ranjit had joined the People's War Group in 1982. Ramanna died of cardiac arrest in 2019. Ranjit has been secretly taught by one Nagesh and successfully completed X class. He had faced a lot of problems after Ramanna's death and decided to surrender before the police. The surrender was not liked by his party," the DGP pointed out.

He said Ranjit had taken part in 21 attacks since 2020, causing death of 49 police personnel. He revealed that the central committee has 14 persons from Telangana.

The DGP urged the other Maoists to surrender. Reddy said none had taken over responsibility of the party after the encounter of Hari Bhushan. "We learnt one Damodar has been made in-charge of the party".