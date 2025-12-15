Saina Nehwal opens 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet at IIT Hyd

Hyderabad: The 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025, India’s largest intercollegiate sporting event, kicked off at the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) with a grand opening ceremony at its Athletics Ground, bringing together athletes from all 23 IITs across the country. Hosted by IITH, the meet will feature over 2,500 student-athletes competing across multiple sporting disciplines from 14 to 21 December, followed by the 30th Inter-IIT Staff Sports Meet from 24 to 29 December, involving nearly 2,000 staff participants. The ceremony featured a grand march past by IIT contingents with military bands, cultural performances including SPIC MACAY, and addresses by dignitaries, formally setting in motion a week-long celebration of sportsmanship, teamwork, and excellence.

The opening ceremony transformed the IIT Hyderabad campus into a vibrant arena of national pride and youthful energy as contingents from across the country marched in unison, symbolising unity, discipline, and competitive spirit. The gathering marked not just the beginning of a sporting competition but the continuation of a legacy spanning over six decades that has shaped generations of IIT students.

The ceremony was graced by Olympian and former World No. 1 badminton player Saina Nehwal, who attended as the Chief Guest and formally declared the 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet 2025 open. Addressing the gathering, Saina Nehwal said, “I am very happy and delighted to see the vibrant spirit of sports at IIT Hyderabad and its beautiful campus. Sport is not just about competitions that last a week; it is about the habits we build every day. Working out daily and staying active helps shape discipline, resilience, and focus—qualities that are equally important in academics and research.” She inspired the students and encouraged them to contribute to the Nation: “Let us make India proud not only through world-class research and innovation, but also through our fitness, passion for sports, and healthy lifestyles.”

Guest of Honour Pullela Gopichand, Padma Bhushan Awardee and Chief National Coach, Indian Badminton Team, also addressed the gathering and remarked, “Amazing to see such a beautiful campus with excellent facilities at IIT Hyderabad. I strongly believe that sports add immense value to a student’s life by building character, discipline, and confidence.” He advocated for making sports an integral part of campus life: “When sports become a way of life on campus, they enrich education and help shape well-rounded individuals.”

Another distinguished guest, BVR Mohan Reddy, Chairman of the Board of Governors at IIT Hyderabad, also addressed the gathering and shared, “Sports teaches us to be disciplined, and how to play in a team. And in all walks of life, teamwork makes all of us successful.” He encouraged every student to play sports.

Addressing the athletes and the audience, Prof B S Murty, Director, IIT Hyderabad, underscored the role of sports in holistic education and nation-building. “The Inter IIT Sports Meet symbolises the seamless integration of intellectual excellence and physical endurance. At IIT Hyderabad, we strongly believe that sports are integral to nurturing resilience, leadership, teamwork, and ethical values. Hosting this prestigious national sporting event is an honour, and we are proud to welcome the entire IIT fraternity to our campus,” he said.

Cultural performances curated by SPIC MACAY and other artists added a distinctive dimension to the ceremony, celebrating India’s rich artistic traditions while reflecting the youthful spirit and diversity of the participating institutions.

The 58th Inter IIT Sports Meet will feature intense competition across a wide range of sports, including athletics, cricket, football, hockey, volleyball, badminton, basketball, tennis, table tennis, squash, and other disciplines. Matches in cricket and football began ahead of the opening ceremony, with several fixtures already drawing enthusiastic crowds on campus. Live coverage of select events is being streamed through the official digital platforms, extending the reach of the meet to a nationwide audience.

Now in its 58th edition, the Inter IIT Sports Meet is widely regarded as the pinnacle of collegiate sports in India, fostering camaraderie, institutional pride, and lifelong bonds among students who go on to become leaders in science, technology, industry, governance, and entrepreneurship.