Sajjanar hails funeral workers' noble role during Covid waves

Hyderabad: V C Sajjanar, vice chairman of TSRTC, on Wednesday unveiled the 'best signature contest', a fundraising initiative for the unacknowledged and overlooked profession of funeral workers at a function held in T-Hive at eGalleria Mall in Hi-Tech City.

"Crematorium workers ensured dignity in death to those who succumbed to Covid," said Sajjanar and added that for many, losing loved ones to Covid meant there was not a proper chance to bid a final goodbye. "These workers rose to the occasion by putting their lives in danger. It is a noble thought of JCI Budhapurnima Hyderabad," he said and congratulated the Chapter for embarking on the novel project.

After launching, Sajjanar filled in his application form to participate in the contest and contributed for the cause.