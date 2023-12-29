Sajjanar urges passengers to be polite with TSRTC staff

Hyderabad : Under the Mahalakshmi scheme in Telangana, women were travelling free of cost in RTC buses. As a result, there is a huge rush in the buses. Some of them have to travel by hanging on the footboard as they are travelling in buses even if it is not required.

A woman conductor was in tears when some women abused her for giving precautions to the passengers. She was forced to get off the bus by the women passengers. The RTC management has taken the incident seriously. Sajjanar expressed his anger and warned the passengers.

Sajjanar said their staff was the backbone of the TSRTC and added that they were carrying out their duties with commitment by ferrying lakhs of passengers to their destinations safely and securely every day. “It is because of the efforts of the staff that the organisation can survive. They are also playing a key role in the implementation of the Mahalakshmi scheme. It is not right for some people to abuse and attack the staff even if they are brand ambassadors of the company.

The TSRTC management will not tolerate such incidents. Action will be taken as per law against those responsible. “Our officers have already lodged complaints at the police stations over these incidents. The police have registered an FIR and launched investigation into the incident. Therefore, the passengers should cooperate with the RTC staff. We appeal to people to reach their destinations safely. We request you to cooperate so that such incidents do not recur," he added.