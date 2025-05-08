Salute to Indian Army for Operation Sindoor: Aleti

Hyderabad: BJLP Leader Aleti Maheshwar Reddy on Wednesday said that the Indian Army’s launch of Operation Sindoor was commendable. He congratulated the Indian Army for killing a large number of terrorists hiding in nine camps of three terrorist organisations in Pakistan through Operation Sindoor. “The people of the country are proud of the launch of the operation by the three defence services of India to eliminate Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The courageous decision taken by Prime Minister Modi to take action to suppress terrorism with an iron fist will stand as a compass for the world. Through Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Modi has once again proven that the his government would not leave the evil forces that want to harm Indians in any situation and will see their end,” he said.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Army, who are unveiling a proud and a resilient India through their capable leadership. It is time for the entire nation to stand by the Indian Army, which has taken action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking bold decisions to end terrorism. Jai Bharat ... Jai Hind,” he added.