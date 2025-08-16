Live
Sanitation workers unfurl national flag in Shaikpet
Hyderabad: In a never-seen-before gesture, the residents invited garbage collectors and sweepers — the true unsung heroes of the colony — to hoist the national flag. Over 5,000 residents of Surya Nagar Colony, Shaikpet, transformed Independence Day into a statement of solidarity.
It has been observed that the moment was deeply emotional — as the tricolour rose, tears streamed down the faces of the honoured sanitation workers, while residents erupted into applause, sending a powerful message.
The celebration also featured sports events for seniors and juniors, 40 free blood tests, and a community breakfast — turning the protest into a festival of unity.
Speaking at the event, Asif Sohail, President of the Jubilee Hills Constituency 300 Colonies Forum, said “These sanitation workers are our backbone.
Every single day, they clean our streets and keep our homes healthy. The Constitution says all are equal — and today, we proved it. They are not outsiders; they are our own.”
With the recent attacked on the sanitation workers in the areas by the local leaders. The protest has already started gaining attention beyond Shaikpet.
Residents have warned that any attack on those who serve the community will be met with unity, resistance, and nationwide exposure.