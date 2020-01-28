Santosh Nagar: Hotel fined for unhygienic conditions

Santosh Nagar: The GHMC officials slapped penalty on two business establishments for their failure in adhering to the norms on Monday. Besides imposing a total of Rs 15,000 penalty they were warned of further action, if failed to follow the existing norms.

Speaking to The Hans India, K Alivelu Mangathayaru, GHMC Deputy Commissioner (Santosh Nagar) said that they imposed Rs 5,000 fine on Sweekar Hotel, located at I S Sadan for not maintaining hygiene. "Following a complaint by one of the customers who found a cockroach in his food, we slapped a fine and also issued notice," she informed.

The action by the GHMC officials followed after a customer named Naresh, a resident of Green Park colony made the pictures about the issue viral through social media, following altercation with the hotel management. After the issue came to light, the local authorities swung into action and health officials visited the hotel and imposed the penalty on Monday. The food inspector of GHMC, Murthy also cautioned the hotel management of stringent action like seizing the eatery, as this was not the first time such complaints were received by the officials.

At another location, GHMC Deputy Commissioner herself visited and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on an upcoming ice manufacturing unit at Malakpet Gunj, following a minor fire accident. Even though there was no major loss, the leakage of nitrogen had triggered the fire causing panic in the market place. "The unit had no trade license and the business was yet to commence. The experiments are being carried out only trial basis, and lead to leakage of nitrogen gas. Fire department responded immediately, following minor fire accident, which was brought under control," the official added.