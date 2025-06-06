Live
Sanwariya Education Consultant Hosts Mega BPP Fest with Badshah & Karthik in Hyderabad
Highlights
Sanwariya Education Consultant celebrated BPP University’s No.1 ranking for student support with a grand musical fest in Hyderabad. Drawing over...
Sanwariya Education Consultant celebrated BPP University’s No.1 ranking for student support with a grand musical fest in Hyderabad. Drawing over 11,000 students, the event featured electrifying live performances by chart-toppers Badshah and Karthik, creating an unforgettable experience.
A cake-cutting ceremony added to the joyous occasion. Managing Director Rajesh Goel emphasized the university’s strong ties with Indian students and Sanwariya’s exclusive partnership.
The fusion of Bollywood beats and South Indian melodies made it a night to remember, marking BPP Fest as a perfect blend of celebration, music, and student unity.
