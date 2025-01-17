Saree Cancer and Dhoti Cancer: Health Risks of Tight Waist Knots Explained

Wearing sarees and dhotis for a long time with tight knots around the waist can cause skin problems. Dr. Sudhir Kumar is a doctor from Hyderabad. He explained that if the knot is tied too tightly, it can rub against the skin. This rubbing can cause sweating. Sweating and rubbing together can lead to itching. It can also cause dark spots on the skin. In rare cases, it can cause a serious illness like cancer.

For example, one woman wore sarees with a tight knot for 34 years. She got an itchy rash around her waist. After some time, the rash turned into a wound. The wound didn’t heal. Doctors found that the wound was spreading. The woman needed medical treatment. Dr. Kumar says it is important not to tie the knot too tightly. This can cause skin problems if worn for a long time.