SATRANG 2024 off to a rocking start

Hyderabad: The two-day musical and cultural fest, SATRANG 2024, organised by Badruka College of Commerce and Arts, opened its curtains on Friday.

Day one commenced with the inaugural ceremony, graced by chief guests AlekhyaPunjala, former registrar of PottiSreeramulu Telugu University, and PhaneendraMadupu, executive director at JP Morgan Chase and Co.

The event’s theme was “Colorama,” and the fest showcased India’s vibrant culture and diversity. Over 100 students from several colleges across the city participated in a diverse array of colourful activities, encompassing performing arts such as Nrityakala (dance) and fine arts like pencil sketching, quilling, “Kuch Tum KahoKuch Hum,” and many others.

Dr P Venkataiah, Vice Principal of Badruka College of Commerce and Arts and Convenor of the Fest, stated that this kind of fest is being organised for the first time. SATRANG 2024 is a celebration of India’s richest culture and heritage, showcasing the co-migration of cultures and paying tribute to the diverse nature of our nation. This two-day fest will provide students from various colleges with a platform to showcase their talents.

The second day of the fest will commence from 10 am to 6 pm. The aim of this event is to encourage students to participate in various cultural activities.