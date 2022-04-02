Say no to Iftar parties, gifts by govt, Muslims urged

Hyderabad: With the delay in releasing the honorarium for Imams and Muazzins in the last few months, the All India Sufi Ulema Council (AISUC), a religious organisation, has urged the Muslims to boycott state-sponsored iftar parties and gifts during the month of Ramzan.

Council president Maulana Mohammed Khairuddin Quadri, speaking at a meeting held in the city on Friday, called on Muslims to refrain from state-sponsored events and also boycott such events in protest of delay in the release of honorarium for Imams and Muazzins of mosques across the State.

A few leaders at the meeting expressed dismay over the non-payment of honorarium to Imams and Muazzins. "We have decided to boycott iftar parties and Ramzan gifts by the State government. We appeal to Muslims to observe the boycott call," said Khairuddin Quadri.