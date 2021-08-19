SC panel takes serious note of abusing Dalits in Malkajgiri

Hyderabad: The National Scheduled Castes Commission has directed the police to arrest the culprits who abused some Dalit women or warned of stern action. Commission vice-chairman Arun Halder took a serious note of the attack on the Dalit women. He opined that abusing and attacking women was a serious issue. The culprits, whoever they may be, should be arrested within 24 hours. Halder warned that action would be taken against those who had a negligent approach in the case.

The commission on Wednesday visited the city to inquire into the attack on some Dalit women and also kicking photo of Dr BR Ambedkar, as alleged by a few Dalits. Talking to the media, Halder said that he had come to interact with the Dalit women who were attacked.

He said it had come to the Commission's notice that the Dalit were abused. "The commission has learnt that a few officials were trying to save the accused. We have taken a serious note of that."