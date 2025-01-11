Live
SCB inaugurates test tax assessment module
Hyderabad: Madhukar Naik CEO, Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) on Friday inaugurated the test tax assessment module along with the inauguration of newly renovated tax section.
According to SCB officials, the tax assessment module will be made live after testing. This module will enable the citizens to apply for property tax assessment through the portal which will ease out the process of tax assessment application for the residents of Cantonment.
Cantonment official Annie, office superintendent, K Venkata Ramana Rao, and other officials and staff of Secunderabad Cantonment Board were present.
