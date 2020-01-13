SCB organises rangoli competition

Secunderabad: The SCB ward members, former board members and aspirants are all set to celebrate the festival of kites, 'Sankranti'. With SCB election campaign underway the ward members and social leaders are organising rangoli competition and cultural actives for the women in their respective wards and the competition was held in ward-1, 2 and 5.

In ward -1 Jampana Pratap, ex-board member organised a rangoli competition at Cantonment ground, Bowenpally. About 150 ladies and girls from government school participated on Saturday. In ward-2 Sada Kesava Reddy, member, Ward No-2 organised a rangoli competition for ladies at Rasoolpura on Saturday. About 100- 150 ladies participated. In ward 5 - T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavinagar Welfare Association and Aruna Jyothi, candidate the upcoming election had organized a rangoli competition at Vasavinagar community hall on Friday.