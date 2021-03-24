SCB residents' plea to lift road closures

Secunderabad: Following Minister MA&UD KT Rama Rao's tweet to Arvind Kumar, the Principal Secretary of MA&UD, to hold a meeting on the illegal closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment, the members of Federation of Northeastern Colonies (FNECS), Secunderabad, met Arvind Kumar on Monday and represented their case.

"Members expressed their problems being faced by the public because of the closure of public roads in Cantonment and in fact these roads are all public roads, and the same is clear from the way they are recorded in the General Land Register maintained for the Cantonment as per the Cantonment Land Administration Rules.

The fact that the closure of roads is illegal because it was done without following the procedure specified for closure in Sec 258 of Cantonments Act 2006.The delegation requested the Principal Secretary to ensure that the state government acts to ensure that tremendous inconvenience being faced by citizens is removed forthwith," said an executive member of FNECS.

The Principal Secretary assured the delegation that the State government would take up the matter with the defence authorities and resolve the problem.