SCB residents raise a stink over Rahadari road expansion delay

Hyderabad: With no proper clarity on elevated corridor project at Secunderabad Cantonment and Rajiv Rahadari Road expansion project for the past one year, residents and businesses from Trimulgherry, Lothkunta, Alwal and Thumkunta are outraged. They have urged the State government to provide complete information on the fair compensation in the form of equivalent land value for those whose properties are being acquired.

More than 1,000 residents have been affected and are facing uncertainty, as many have already vacated their properties. However, there is still no clear communication from the State government regarding compensation. The planned widening for the upcoming elevated corridor project is set at 200 feet, but property owners have requested that the road be expanded to only 100 feet. Despite their appeals, several residents allege that there has been no clarity on the matter so far.

Recently, during the third and final Grama Sabha meeting held at Alwal, affected residents staged a protest and also submitted a petition as part of the demonstration. They said that they are not against development and urged the authorities to reduce the extent of expansion and to provide equally valuable land at an alternative location.

Telukunta Satish Gupta, Chairman (Rajiv Rahadari Property Owner’s JAC), said, “For the past year, we, the victims of the road expansion project, have been left in the dark, with no clarity on the exact extent of land required for the new development. It would be more appropriate if the state government offered fair compensation—preferably in the form of equivalent value land—for those whose properties are being acquired.”

“Our livelihoods are at risk due to the lack of clarity, and it’s causing us sleepless nights. We have no idea when we’ll receive compensation. We are exhausted from submitting multiple representations to the concerned officials, and all our efforts have fallen on deaf ears,” said Suresh, a resident of Secunderabad Cantonment.