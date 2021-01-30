SCB urged to pull back arrears notice

Secunderabad: Some residents of SCB submitted a written representation to B Ajith Reddy, CEO, SCB, and SCB Vice-president J Maheshwar Reddy, on Friday. They also sought implementation of 20 kl free water supply in SCB limits too.

At a time when GHMC is implementing free water supply, the SCB recently issued notices to flat owners to pay Rs 450 per flat instead of the earlier charge of Rs 315. It asked them to pay up the difference amount of Rs 135 per meter with arrears for the last three years. The new norm placed uniform monthly charges for individual houses in SCB at Rs 450 and also for apartments/portions.

"In SCB areas, water is not supplied regularly and residents receive it once in 5 days and as such their demand of charging Rs 450 is unethical. Besides water is supplied only for 45 minutes to 1 hour and that too at very low pressure.

We are forced to depend on private water tankers. The apartment residents in SCB are domestic users and the flats are not being used for commercials purpose. It would be better if the SCB officials withdraw the notice for arrears payment of Rs 135 for the last three years. We have these issues to the SCB authorities," said T Satish Gupta, an activist.