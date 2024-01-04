Live
School bus in Habsiguda mows down a girl
The accident took place after the bus driver moved forward not knowing that a girl was standing in front of it
Hyderabad : In an unfortunate incident, a school bus on Thursday morning mowed down in Habsiguda of Hyderabad. According to the police,
a man from Ravindranagar in Habsiguda took his son to board the school bus. The two-year-old girl ran after his brother who was supposed to board the bus. Both siblings walked in front while the father followed. When the school bus came, the boy got in to the bus. As soon as boy boarded, the driver moved the bus forward. As a result, the the girl fell under the tire of the bus and was crushed.
She died on the spot due to severe injuries. The father was reduced to tears as his daughter died before his eyes. The police immediately reached the spot after the locals gave information and started investigating the accident.