School Principal Accused of Sexual Harassment, in Shock in AS Rao Nagar

Kushaiguda police have filed a case against B Nagender Rao, the principal of a private high school in AS Rao Nagar, following allegations of sexual harassment from female students.

The claims involve improper behavior toward tenth-grade students in recent days. One student reported the incidents to her family, prompting them to file a complaint with the police.

Based on this complaint, authorities have charged the principal under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and are conducting an investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

After hearing about the situation, parents and members of student groups protested at the school on Wednesday. Police responded to maintain order.

The investigation is still active, and more updates are expected.