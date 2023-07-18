School students to be imparted emotional, social skills: Sabita Indra Reddy

Hyderabad:State Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy said social and emotional skill straining would be imported to the students from the current academic year.

Reviewing the functioning of the education department here on Monday, she said the State would be adopting a Delhi-modelled policy following the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. As part of the same, to instill self-confidence, emotional and psychological wellbeing, social skills will be taught to the students, she added.

Giving details of the proposed skill training programme, the minister said one school would be selected in each district and selected students from Classes 6 and 7 will be trained on those skills. She said that the training would help students to face adverse situations with self-confidence and remain optimistic about their future. Apart from students, two teachers from the selected schools would also undergo special training.

The State government has also decided to roll out another programme to encourage students to adopt the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation. In the first phase,25 model schools would be selected in eight districts, and 2,500 students studying the first intermediate would undergo special training. The best of 1,500 innovative models would be encouraged with a cash prize of Rs 2,000. Besides, special exhibition would be organised with all the innovation models of the students. The government will continue to support them to become future entrepreneurs and industrialists.

