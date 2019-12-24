Science exhibition captivates at Shivasai International School

Moinabad: Mathematics and Science exhibition was organized at Shivasai International School, Chilkoor village of Moinabad mandal on Monday with the title '[email protected]', commemorating birth anniversary of noted mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan. Students from nursery to 10th standard participated in the exhibition.

Students, with their presentations on diverse topics such as space, drones, various mathematical theories, stone age, numismatics, traditional food and topics related to current problems, captivated visitors.

Sudhakar Rao of IIM Bengaluru and startup mentor of ICFAI Group was invited as chief guest of the exhibition. Professor JV Madhusudan also visited the exhibition and appreciated the students. School chairman Bijapuram Gopal Rao, director Bijapuram Mukunda Rao, school principal Bijapuram Sumalatha and school staff were present on the occasion.