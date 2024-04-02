Scorching heat takes toll on animals, birds; activists roll out safety steps

Hyderabad: The scorching summer heat has not only frazzled humans but also impacted stray and avian life. With rising temperatures, several instances of dehydration and heatstroke among animals have been noticed by animal enthusiasts in the city. Once again, several animal activists have initiated the 'Water for Animals' awareness campaign.

According to animal activists, numerous voluntary organisations have taken the initiative to install water bowls in residential colonies and various public locations, such as bus stands. This year has seen a notable rise in the participation of individuals availing themselves of these water bowls, as compared to the previous year.

Pradeep Nair, President of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society, remarked, “It is common for animals to experience heatstroke every summer, but this year, the situation is particularly dire. Cases of heatstroke in birds have been reported very early. To aid in their rescue, we have initiated the distribution of water bowls among the public and launched an awareness campaign to encourage people to help animals in need of water. Additionally, we have embarked on a campaign to visit shops and communities, urging them not to leave the bowls empty and to refill them once they are empty. Approximately 200 water bowls have already been distributed."

P Soudharm Bhandari, Coordinator, Greater Hyderabad Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said, “Our focus is primarily on avian life (birds). Summer poses a significant challenge for birds, as dehydration can be fatal for them. In the past, every locality had a well, pond, or lake, but now there is a water shortage. It is crucial to ensure that water is available for birds. We have initiated an awareness campaign to protect birds, and we have distributed a few feeder bowls and water. This year, compared to last year, more people have come forward to obtain the water bowls.”

“During summers, animals are vulnerable to heat-related illnesses, and there has been a slight rise in cases. Therefore, we urge the people to provide them with ample water and food. We have initiated a campaign to spread awareness, and we are also enrolling volunteers to help feed and provide water for animal lovers, especially during the summer,” said members of the Society for Prevention of Cruelty

to Animals.