  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR continues experimental stoppages for select trains

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway

Highlights

In order to facilitate the passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will continue the provision of experimental stoppages on experimental basis for a period of six months for few express trains.

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will continue the provision of experimental stoppages on experimental basis for a period of six months for few express trains.

Train no- 22737, (Secunderabad – Hisar), train no (17005) Hyderabad – Raxaul, experimental stoppages will be continued at Peddapalli and will be effective from February 4 and 6. Train no- 12706 (Secunderabad – Guntur) experimental stoppages will be continued at Nekkonda and will be effective from February 4.

Train no -20834(Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam) experimental stoppages will be continued at Samalkot and will be effective from Feb 3.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick