SCR continues experimental stoppages for select trains

Hyderabad: In order to facilitate the passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will continue the provision of experimental stoppages on experimental basis for a period of six months for few express trains.

Train no- 22737, (Secunderabad – Hisar), train no (17005) Hyderabad – Raxaul, experimental stoppages will be continued at Peddapalli and will be effective from February 4 and 6. Train no- 12706 (Secunderabad – Guntur) experimental stoppages will be continued at Nekkonda and will be effective from February 4.

Train no -20834(Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam) experimental stoppages will be continued at Samalkot and will be effective from Feb 3.