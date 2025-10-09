  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR extends Hyd’bad–Anakapalle spl trains to meet passenger demand

SCR extends Hyd’bad–Anakapalle spl trains to meet passenger demand
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: To accommodate increased passenger traffic, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the extension of special trains between Hyderabad...

Hyderabad: To accommodate increased passenger traffic, the South Central Railway (SCR) has announced the extension of special trains between Hyderabad and Anakapalle. The services, previously operating from Charlapalli, will now commence from Hyderabad.

Train No. 07035 will run from Hyderabad to Anakapalle every Saturday between October 11 and November 29, 2025, while Train No. 07036 will operate in the reverse direction every Sunday from October 12 to November 30, 2025. A total of eight services will be operated in each direction.

The trains will halt at major stations including Secunderabad, Warangal, Khammam, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, and Tuni, among others. Each service will feature 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper, and General class coaches to cater to different passenger needs.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick