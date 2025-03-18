  • Menu
SCR holds meet on train safety

SCR holds meet on train safety
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday held a detailed meeting on the safety and punctuality of train operations across the zone.

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) on Monday held a detailed meeting on the safety and punctuality of train operations across the zone.

During the meeting, emphasis was placed on safety and the smooth operation of train services. Officials were instructed to strictly follow safety regulations, conduct regular field-level counseling, and install at least two height gauges at all RUBs to enhance the safety of both the railway tracks and underpasses.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, emphasised on crew working hours, instructed the officials to make an in-depth study on train movements and streamline the crew working hours to provide the stipulated time of rest to the loco pilots, assistant loco pilots and guards. He also advised the DRMs to do the analysis on sending the advance alert calls to the loco staff before booking to duty, and make a systemic plan to modify the alert calls to ensure minimal disturbance to the staff before booking to duty.

