SCR holds review meet on safety of trains operation

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety of train operations at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad on Monday.

Senior officers of the railway reviewed the improvement of speed and removal of prevailing speed restrictions on identified sections of the zone. Divisional Railway Managers of SCR zone gave a brief presentation on action plans being implemented by the divisions to remove the speed restrictions, wherever feasible. Major stress was given on avoiding shortcut methods and ensuring compliance of all safety procedures without fail.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR, reviewed the status of safety operation of the trains and instructed the officials to focus on the shunting movements followed in the yards. He advised the officials to conduct frequent inspections at good sheds and yards to ensure the implementation of safety measures at the field level. Apart from this, railway officials were advised to intensify the inspection of tracks to ensure the smooth running of train operations.

Senior railway officials reiterated that during the course of the safety drives, officers, supervisors and construction staff should be sensitised on all aspects of safety.