SCR holds 'Rise And Run' 3K Run/Walkathon

The South Central Railway on Tuesday organised a 3K Run/Walkathon at Railway Sports Complex Ground in Secunderabad to bring awareness on the concept of 'embrace equity' as part of International Women's Day Celebrations. he rally aimed to reaffirm the commitment of SCR to promote gender equality and woman's rights at workplaces, educational institutions run by Railways etc.





Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, SCR stated that women are the pillars of the society and play a very important role in the development of the country. Encouraged the participants to embrace equity and move forward to create a identity for themselves. Modern day society has been providing several opportunities to women and they have proven their capabilities in all the spheres such as business, politics, sports, academics and administrative fields etc.











