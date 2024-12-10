Live
- Workshop on immunisation held
- Cloudflare Publishes Top Internet Trends for 2024
- A celebration of dignity and freedom
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy To Begin Three-Day Delhi and Jaipur Visit
- Thangalaan: Watch Vikram’s Flick On This OTT Platform
- Woman attempts suicide over harassment from loan App agents
- Supreme Court Issues Notices on Telangana Government's GO No. 46 for Constable Recruitment
- Vigilance sleuths inspect water plant
- Puppeteers outshine abroad, but dying in India
- INST researchers find promising materials for next-gen electronic devices
Just In
SCR holds safety review meeting
Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a detailed review meeting on the safety and punctuality of SCR trains on Monday. During the meeting,...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a detailed review meeting on the safety and punctuality of SCR trains on Monday. During the meeting, emphasis was given to training operations over the zone.
The officials were instructed to intensify field inspections focusing on the functioning of safety-related assets about signalling, engineering, and station assets. Importance was given to the progress of ongoing third line works and maintenance-related works of private sidings.
Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, stated that every railway employee must have the moral responsibility to protect the railway property, and they need to inform the higher officials of any instances where safety is endangered.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS