SCR holds safety review meeting

Hyderabad: South Central Railway conducted a detailed review meeting on the safety and punctuality of SCR trains on Monday. During the meeting, emphasis was given to training operations over the zone.

The officials were instructed to intensify field inspections focusing on the functioning of safety-related assets about signalling, engineering, and station assets. Importance was given to the progress of ongoing third line works and maintenance-related works of private sidings.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, stated that every railway employee must have the moral responsibility to protect the railway property, and they need to inform the higher officials of any instances where safety is endangered.