SCR officials inspect Begumpet and Secunderabad Railway Stations

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway officials on Saturday inspected the Begumpet and Secunderabad Railway stations under the Secunderabad Division. According to SCR officials, senior officials along Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR commenced the inspection at Begumpet Railway station, wherein they reviewed the passenger amenities and discussed on further developmental plans with the officials. Also, conducted a detailed inspection of the circulating area and interacted with passengers about their experience.





They examined the "One Station-One Product" stall set up at Begumpet Railway station and also inspected the ticket booking office after which they interacted with the staff members at the booking counter. The officials reviewed the on-going redevelopment works at the Secunderabad Railway Station and also took stock on the progress of upgradation works on both sides of the Railway station that is platform No-1and No-10.



