SCR plans to shift several trains from Sec’bad to other terminals

Hyderabad: In view of the ongoing redevelopment works at Secunderabad railway station, South Central Railways (SCR), on Thursday, planned to temporarily shift around 10 express trains to other terminals, including Charlapalli, Kacheguda, and a few more. According to SCR officials, to ease congestion, the Railway Board has approved temporary shifting of a few trains from Secunderabad station to Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Malkajgiri, Charlapalli, and Nampally stations.

Train no - 12713/12714 (Vijayawada – Secunderabad – Vijayawada) Satavahana Express terminal has changed from Secunderabad to Kacheguda and will be effective from April 15. Train no 20968/20967 (Porbander – Secunderabad) Porbander Express’ station has changed from Secunderabad to Umdanagar and will be effective from April 16. Train no - 12735/12736 (Secunderabad – Yesvantpur) Secunderabad Express from Secunderabad to Charlapalli and will be effective from April 14.

Similarly train no - 77656/77653 (Siddipet – Secunderabad) Siddipet DEMU, the station has been changed from Secunderabad to Malkajgiri and will be effective from April 14. Meanwhile, train no - 12025/12026 (Pune – Secunderabad) Pune Express has been changed from Secunderabad to Hyderabad and will be in effect from April 16.